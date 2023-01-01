Police Investigating Shooting in Miramar Club That Injured 2

Police are investigating a shooting in a Miramar nightclub that left two people injured early Sunday.

The shooting happened inside Club 7 in the 6000 block of Miramar Parkway, Miramar Police officials said.

Two adult victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

No other information has been released and the shooting remains under investigation.

