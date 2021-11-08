Police Investigating Shooting Near Miami Beach Intersection

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a Miami Beach intersection that left at least one man with injuries.
Officers were seen at the area near the 2900 block of Collins Avenue just before 6:30 a.m., after reports of a group of people shooting at each other.
Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
One person was shot reportedly in the stomach and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police have also not released information on the shooters involved at this time.
Local
Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.