Miami Beach

Police Investigating Shooting Near Miami Beach Intersection

One person was reportedly shot in the stomach, but police have not confirmed that information

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a Miami Beach intersection that left at least one man with injuries.

Officers were seen at the area near the 2900 block of Collins Avenue just before 6:30 a.m., after reports of a group of people shooting at each other.

One person was shot reportedly in the stomach and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have also not released information on the shooters involved at this time.

