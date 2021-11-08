Police Investigating Shooting Near Miami Beach Intersection

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a Miami Beach intersection that left at least one man with injuries.

Officers were seen at the area near the 2900 block of Collins Avenue just before 6:30 a.m., after reports of a group of people shooting at each other.

POLICE: This morning at 6:26 a.m., MBPD received a call of a possible shooting near 29 Street and Collins Avenue. Upon officers arrival, a male with an apparent gunshot wound was located and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 8, 2021

One person was shot reportedly in the stomach and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have also not released information on the shooters involved at this time.

