Police Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Hospitalized in Hollywood

Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood late Tuesday that left two people hospitalized.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight near the 6600 block of McKinley Street.

Hollywood Police officials said responding officers found one gunshot victim, who was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Around the same time, a second gunshot victim was driven to the hospital.

Officials haven't released the identities of the victims but said both were in stable condition.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident but detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.