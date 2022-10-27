Police Investigating Suspicious Bags at School in North Miami Beach

Police were investigating after some suspicious bags were found at a high school in North Miami Beach Thursday morning.

Officers responded to CJ Bethel High School at 16150 Northeast 17th Avenue for what they called a "possible bomb threat," North Miami Beach Police officials said.

The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad also responded.

@myNMBPolice Is currently on scene of a possible bomb threat where suspicious bags were left on the school property. @MiamiDadePD is currently on scene with their bomb squad assessing the situation. All precautionary measures have been taken to evacuate the school and surrounding — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 27, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The school and surrounding areas were evacuated while the bags were being investigated.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.