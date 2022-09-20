Police Investigating Weekend Shooting That Killed College Student in Tampa

Police are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in Tampa, killing a college student celebrating his 19th birthday.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday just after 1 a.m. when Cason Senfield, a student at the University of Tampa, got out of an Uber near his home and tried to get into another vehicle according to police.

The driver of that car, who was not identified, told investigators he was in fear of his life and shot Senfield. The student, a native of Buffalo, New York, died at the scene.

Police said the shooter is cooperating with police during their investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Family members said Senfield was studying finance at the school.

“We’re just trying to figure out what happened and hope Carson is in a great place,” cousin Andrew Senfield said. “Great kid. Somebody that everyone wanted to be around. He was the sweetest guy and always cared about other people."