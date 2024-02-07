Miami Beach

Police investigating worker's death in Miami Beach neighborhood

The incident happened in the 1500 block of W. 24th Street on Sunset Island Three near the Intracoastal Waterway

Police are investigating the death of a worker in a Miami Beach neighborhood Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of W. 24th Street on Sunset Island Three near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a ladder up against a pole and the worker's body covered by a yellow tarp on the ground nearby.

An AT&T van was parked nearby but it's unknown whether the victim worked for the company.

Miami Beach Police officials confirmed they were conducting a death investigation and said the victim's body was discovered by a co-worker.

There are power lines in the area but police said they couldn't confirm if the worker was electrocuted.

No other information was immediately known.

