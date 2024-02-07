Police investigating worker's death in Miami Beach neighborhood

Police are investigating the death of a worker in a Miami Beach neighborhood Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of W. 24th Street on Sunset Island Three near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a ladder up against a pole and the worker's body covered by a yellow tarp on the ground nearby.

An AT&T van was parked nearby but it's unknown whether the victim worked for the company.

Miami Beach Police officials confirmed they were conducting a death investigation and said the victim's body was discovered by a co-worker.

There are power lines in the area but police said they couldn't confirm if the worker was electrocuted.

No other information was immediately known.

