Miami

Man killed, woman shot at homeless encampment near train tracks in downtown Miami

The shooting happened at an encampment by the railroad tracks across the street from the Brightline station, between Northwest 6th and 8th Street, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

By Julia Bagg and Briana Trujillo

A man was killed and a woman was shot at a homeless encampment in downtown Miami early Wednesday, Miami Fire Rescue said.

The shooting happened at an encampment by the railroad tracks next to the Brightline station, between Northwest 6th and 8th Street, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

A man was killed, and a woman was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times, authorities said.

NBC6 crews saw how an ambulance burst through crime scene tape to drive onto the train tracks, while video of the scene showed authorities investigating near a blue tent.

NBC6 is working to learn if police are looking for a suspect, and whether any trains may experience delays.

NBC6 crews saw how an ambulance burst through crime scene tape to drive onto the train tracks, while video of the scene showed how authorities set up a blue tent.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

