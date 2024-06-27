Man shot on U.S. 1 in SW Miami-Dade; investigation closes several streets

A man was shot early Thursday in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said, leading to an investigation that diverted traffic on South Dixie Highway.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. at U.S. 1 and SW 232nd Street, according to Miami-Dade police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information was immediately available.

A car with broken windows on the left side could be seen in the middle of the roadway surrounded by detectives at around 6 a.m. Aerial images later captured what appeared to be bullet holes in the front windshield.

A man at the scene, who only provided his first name, John, said he heard around five gunshots, and then saw a car cruising at between 5 and 10 mph.

"The car was slowly coming north here on U.S. 1, and people were parked everywhere trying to stop that car because it was rolling slowly," he said. "People were trying to bust the windows... to see what's going on. And [the person inside is] the one who got hit."

Both southbound and northbound lanes of South Dixie Highway are closed between 224th Street and SW 232nd Street for the investigation.

Drivers are advised to use SW 137th Avenue as an alternate route.

The witness said he ducked for cover, because the gunfire sounded close.

“Screeching, banging, metal against metal, and next thing you know, I hear even the helicopter coming. A car full of bullet holes, man," John said. “We’ve got to stop the violence out here."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.