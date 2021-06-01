Miami-Dade

Police Investigation Fatal Shooting After Car Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Chopper footage showed the incident near Northwest 46th and 22nd Avenue, with at least three cars involved in the initial scene

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning car crash and shooting that left one man dead in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper footage showed the incident near Northwest 46th and 22nd Avenue, with three cars involved in the initial scene.

Miami-Dade Police say one man who was involved in the crash fled the scene on foot and shot himself a short time later. Fire rescue crews responded and the man was pronounced dead at that scene.

Officials have not identified the man at this time.

Fire rescue crews transported another person involved in the initial crash to an area hospital in stable condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as the investigation continues.

