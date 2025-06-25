Police investigation shuts down stretch of Palmetto Expressway

A portion of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade was shut down Tuesday night as police conducted an investigation into an incident that left one person injured.

The investigation was taking place in the eastbound lanes of the expressway in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Traffic cameras showed eastbound traffic at a standstill as police lights flashed in the distance.

Officials haven't said what led to the closure but video showed Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed one patient was transported to a hospital from the scene. Video showed that person arriving at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.