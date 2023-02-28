Miami-Dade

Police Investigation Takes Place Near Northwest Miami-Dade Business Neighborhood

Officers arrived at the scene in the 5100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue just after midnight.

Police are investigating a scene Tuesday morning outside an area of businesses in northwest Miami-Dade, but have not released details on what took place.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 5100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue just after midnight, where unconfirmed reports said a shooting took place with several people injured.

Police have not released any information on injuries at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

