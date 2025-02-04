4 in custody after bailout, crash at Davie intersection: Police

Four people are in custody after police say a bailout and crash happened in the middle of a Davie intersection Tuesday.

The Davie Police Department said it assisted with setting up a perimeter after people bailed out of the vehicle in the area of Griffin Road and Davie Road. It was not immediately clear why they were being sought.

"A crash also occurred as a result of this investigation," police said, but did not provide more information on the circumstances surrounding the investigation. "No major injuries have been reported from the vehicles involved."

The Broward Sheriff's Office said four people are in custody and they are not looking for anyone else.

Chopper6 captured video of a white pickup and black vehicle, the latter of which appeared to have its doors open and airbags deployed.

Drivers should expect to be detoured as Griffin and Davie roads will be temporarily closed until the area is cleared of the damaged vehicles, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.