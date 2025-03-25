Police investigation underway at Miami Gardens apartment complex

A police investigation is underway at a Miami Gardens apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Crime scene tape surrounded one of the buildings at Laguna Gardens at 20775 Northwest 17th Avenue, and one of the entrances was blocked off.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC6 crews saw how authorities combed the scene, at one point picking up a shirt that appeared to have blood on it. Chopper6 also saw a K-9 unit in the area.

Authorities did not immediately say what they were investigating, or if anyone was hurt.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Two neighbors on their way to work said they were surprised this was happening in their area, which is quiet and has patrols.

"I'm like, ok, what's going on? I'm not used to seeing this here. Because these are some new complexes, it's been pretty quiet," one man said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.