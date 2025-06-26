Police investigation underway at UPS facility in Hialeah

A police investigation is underway at a UPS facility in Hialeah early Thursday, video shows.

The scene is at East 56th Street and East 8th Avenue, which is near the Hialeah Police Department.

Video shows police in the parking lot of the facility, and also outside, beyond its gates.

Cameras also captured Hialeah Fire Rescue units arriving at Ryder Trauma Center with one person.

Information on their injuries was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.