Police investigation underway in Fort Lauderdale after witness heard shots fired

A police investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after a witness said shots were fired nearby overnight.
An intersection off of West Broward Boulevard was blocked off, and the investigation appeared to center around a plaza in the 3600 block of that street.
In that plaza, a blue Tesla with a flat tire could be seen.
A witness said he saw someone slashing tires with a knife, and minutes later, heard gunshots.
"He was acting kinda crazy, so I just kept my distance," he said. "I ran for cover, you know, 'cause you never know where a bullet is gonna go, but I heard about probably four to five shots."
It was unclear if anyone was hurt. NBC6 has reached out to police to learn more.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.