Police Investigation Underway in North Miami Neighborhood

The neighborhood was closed by police for hours with witnesses saying they heard between 20 and 30 shots fired

A police investigation is underway Thursday morning in a North Miami neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 131st Avenue and 10th Street, where a heavy police presence was in the area around 4 a.m.

The neighborhood was closed by police for hours with witnesses saying they heard between 20 and 30 shots fired.

One car in the area had several bullet holes in it, according to witnesses.

Police reportedly took several people to the hospital, but did not confirm how many victims there were or release any information at this time.

