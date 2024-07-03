Man killed in shooting, crash in Tamarac: Sheriff

One man is dead after shots were fired and two cars crashed in Tamarac early Wednesday, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they responded at around 2:16 a.m. to reports of a crash and shots near the 6300 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

There, deputies found a man dead inside a vehicle.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a shooting took place and two vehicles crashed," the sheriff's office said.

At least one of those cars seems to have also collided with the exterior of a wall of a home.

The person or people inside the second vehicle fled the scene.

BSO Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.