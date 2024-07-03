Tamarac

Man killed in shooting, crash in Tamarac: Sheriff

The cars were stopped at W Commercial Boulevard and 64th Avenue

By NBC 6

One man is dead after shots were fired and two cars crashed in Tamarac early Wednesday, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they responded at around 2:16 a.m. to reports of a crash and shots near the 6300 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

There, deputies found a man dead inside a vehicle.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a shooting took place and two vehicles crashed," the sheriff's office said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

At least one of those cars seems to have also collided with the exterior of a wall of a home.

The person or people inside the second vehicle fled the scene.

BSO Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local

severe weather 33 mins ago

Months after DeSantis' controversial law, Biden proposes federal heat protections for workers

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

Family burying loved one at Kendall cemetery discovers grave already occupied

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

TamaracCar crashes
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us