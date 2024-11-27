Hallandale Beach

Man, woman found shot to death at Hallandale Beach condo building: Police

The police presence focused on the luxury Beach Club Hallandale on South Ocean Drive.

By Bri Buckley and Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were found shot to death early Wednesday at a luxury condo building in Hallandale Beach, according to authorities.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 12:30 a.m., indicating that multiple shots had been fired in the 1800 block of South Ocean Drive.

When police arrived to the Beach Club Hallandale, they found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victims have been identified, but did not release their names because their families have not yet been notified.

A recording provided by police of the gunfire that triggered the ShotSpotter alert captured five shots in quick succession, followed by a brief pause and then a sixth.

"The incident has been determined to be isolated and remains under active investigation. At this time, there is no impact to traffic or public safety in the surrounding area," police said.

Information on a suspect was not immediately provided.

Authorities could be seen walking in and out of the building, and aerial images on Wednesday morning appeared to show a body, later covered by a tarp, on a balcony of one of the units.

An employee who did not want to be identified told NBC6 that they saw police show up at around midnight.

A tenant who only provided his first name, Eric, said he was unsure what was going on.

"It makes me feel unsafe. Like, I don't want to walk in, even if I'm allowed to honestly. I've never seen anything like this. I've been here since I was a little kid. It's wild," he said.

