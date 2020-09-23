Driver in Custody After Police Chase in South Florida

A driver was taken into custody after authorities were involved in a chase in South Florida Wednesday.

Footage showed a silver sedan, possibly a Mercedes, being pursued on the Florida's Turnpike southbound from Broward into Miami-Dade. The car was traveling at high speed and moving in and out of traffic.

At one point, the driver stopped the car and got out with his hands up, and was taken into custody. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police from other agencies were at the scene.

It's unknown where the pursuit began or why.

No other information was immediately known.

