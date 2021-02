Police were involved in a chase in South Florida Thursday morning.

The pursuit began in Miami-Dade with officers pursuing a dark-colored sedan.

The sedan made its way into Broward County before stopping at a shopping plaza in the 9000 block of Pines Boulevard, where the driver got out.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers were responding to the plaza.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are on scene at the shopping plaza at 9050 Pines Boulevard investigating an on-going incident. Please remain clear of the plaza at this time. pic.twitter.com/KOomhBLlF2 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 25, 2021

No other information was immediately known.

