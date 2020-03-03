Miami-Dade

Police-Involved Shooting Being Investigated in SW Miami-Dade

The incident began when officers responded to a barricaded person, officials said

Officers at the scene of a police-involved shooting in southwest Miami-Dade on March 3, 2020.
NBC 6

Officers at the scene of a police-involved shooting in southwest Miami-Dade on March 3, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A barricaded person led to a police-involved shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the 19800 block of Southwest 180th Avenue where a person was barricaded, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

At some point, there was an officer-involved shooting, officials said. It was unknown if anyone was injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately known.

Local

Florida 4 hours ago

SW Florida Woman Charged With Running Illegal Piercing Parlor Inside Home: Deputies

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Coronavirus Concerns in Florida, Voters to the Polls on Super Tuesday

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us