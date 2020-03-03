Police-Involved Shooting Being Investigated in SW Miami-Dade

A barricaded person led to a police-involved shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the 19800 block of Southwest 180th Avenue where a person was barricaded, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

#UPDATE: FDLE is conducting an investigation regarding a police shooting involving our officer(s). #MDPD PIO is on scene and will provide updates. @fdlepio https://t.co/BNKKRo9wti — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 3, 2020

At some point, there was an officer-involved shooting, officials said. It was unknown if anyone was injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately known.

