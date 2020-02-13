Pinewood

Police-Involved Shooting Investigated in Pinewood

NBC 6

Authorities are responding to a police-involved shooting Thursday evening in a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities are responding to a police-involved shooting Thursday evening in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The shooting happened in Pinewood near Northwest 96th Street and 9th Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said someone in a vehicle opened fire in the area and officers fired their weapons. The subjects bailed from the vehicle and fled.

Local

Miami 2 hours ago

Family Wants Answers Weeks After Children Killed in Miami House Fire

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

‘It’s Been Tough’: Wife of Firefighter Who Fell Down Elevator Shaft Shares Road to Recovery

A subject is in custody, and police are still looking for more subjects.

No officers or others were reported injured.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pinewoodpolice-involved shootingnorthwest miami-dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us