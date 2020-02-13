Police-Involved Shooting Investigated in Pinewood

Authorities are responding to a police-involved shooting Thursday evening in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The shooting happened in Pinewood near Northwest 96th Street and 9th Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said someone in a vehicle opened fire in the area and officers fired their weapons. The subjects bailed from the vehicle and fled.

A subject is in custody, and police are still looking for more subjects.

No officers or others were reported injured.

Further information was not available.