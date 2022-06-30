Police-Involved Shooting Reported in NW Miami-Dade

A shooting involving a police officer was under investigation in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Footage showed one person being taken on a stretcher from the back of an ambulance and put on a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter.

Officials have released little information but it's believed the incident may have started in Hialeah.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Footage also showed officers in the neighborhood closing off an area with crime scene tape. An SUV with its doors open was inside the tape.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.