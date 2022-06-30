Miami-Dade County

Police-Involved Shooting Reported in NW Miami-Dade

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue

By NBC 6

A shooting involving a police officer was under investigation in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Footage showed one person being taken on a stretcher from the back of an ambulance and put on a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter.

Officials have released little information but it's believed the incident may have started in Hialeah.

Footage also showed officers in the neighborhood closing off an area with crime scene tape. An SUV with its doors open was inside the tape.

No other information was immediately known.

