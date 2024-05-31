Police kill suspect, take 3 into custody after Miami Gardens shootout: Chief

One person is dead after police say a group of individuals began shooting at officers and police returned fire in Miami Gardens late Thursday.

The shooting happened near NW 27th Place at 163rd Street.

Miami Gardens police officers and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on a joint detail when they heard gunshots and responded to the scene, authorities said.

When they arrived, officials said a group of suspects opened fire against the officers.

At least two police officers and one ATF agent returned fire, hitting and killing one of the shooters, according to the departments.

Three others were taken into custody. Officers recovered two weapons, police said.

“We do not take this lightly,” Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said. “If folks are brazen enough to fire upon our officers and are out here doing violent crime, they will be dealt with accordingly.”

Christopher A. Robinson, the Special Agent in Charge of the ATF, said authorities had been on partrol "in response to violent crime activity in the area."

On May 15, a shootout involving high-powered weapons that shook a Miami Gardens neighborhood was caught on surveillance video.

The incident was targeted and gang-related, the police chief said at that time.

No officers were injured and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.