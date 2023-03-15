Police Launch Death Investigation After Incident in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a reported fatal incident that took place late Tuesday night in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 8400 block of Northwest 5th Court, just blocks east of I-95. Video from the scene showed the body of one person next to a car at the scene.

A reported shooting reportedly took place one block away, but police have not confirmed that or identified the victim of the initial scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stopper at 305-471-TIPS.