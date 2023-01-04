Police Launch Death Investigation Outside North Lauderdale Home

Police are investigating a death early Wednesday morning outside of a home in North Lauderdale.

Officers arrived at the home located in the 8200 block of Southwest 4th Court just after 12:30 a.m. and put police tape up around the scene.

The body of one person was covered up outside of the home, but police have not identified the victim or said how they died.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates