Broward

Police Launch Investigation Near Pembroke Pines Apartment Complex

Officers arrived at the scene in the 7800 block of Northwest 3rd Street, collecting bullet casings on the ground while a nearby work van was scene with damage to one window.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police were investigating the scene Tuesday morning near an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines.

Police were also at the scene inside of a shopping center in the 7800 block of Pines Boulevard, but did not say if the two scenes were related.

Investigators have not released any details on either scene at this time.

This article tagged under:

BrowardPembroke Pinespolice investigation
