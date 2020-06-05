Police Leaders in Broward Vow Changes in Wake of George Floyd’s Death

Police chiefs from across Broward County came together Friday outside the Broward Sheriff's Office headquarters to make an apology - and a promise - over a week after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“Broward County’s chiefs of police denounces the behavior and tactis of not only the four officers that have been arrested in Minneapolis, but all who ascribe to such foul tactics,” Chief Dexter Williams of the Miramar Police Department said.

Broward’s top cop, Sheriff Gregory Tony, announced more money to fund racial equity and implicit bias training for law enforcement across the county.

“I’m dedicating $1 million to make sure that this program gets off, that it’s launched and that we’re doing it unifiably,” he said.

“The eradication of bad cops from within our ranks is number one,” Williams said when outlining the plans for the program. “This will not be tolerated. Two, the corrective review process of the use of force policies. Three, educating officers on systemic racism, implicit and explicit bias.”

Williams also spoke of the training and tracking for behavior of officers as well as building trust and transparency within the community.

The announcement comes on the heels of investigations being opened into two clashes between protesters and Fort Lauderdale Police over the weekend, including one where an officer was caught on camera shoving a protester and another where a rubber bullet shattered a woman’s eye socket.