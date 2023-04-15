Police have located a 3-year-old boy that had been missing in Miami since about 3 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

UPDATE: We have located 3 year-old Oliver Williams in good health. Thank you to all who assisted in his search. MV https://t.co/RrFJWd7KR4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 15, 2023

An Amber Alert had been issued for Oliver Williams that had last been seen wearing a green and yellow shirt with a fake brown belt that read Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with black and green shorts, multi-colored Crocs and his hair in cornrows.

At approximately 3:08 a.m. Saturday, the Miami Police Department received a call about a 2018, gray Hyundai Santa Fe that was stolen from in front of 217 NW 15th Street.

The vehicle owner had been at that location and left the vehicle running with her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, Williams, asleep inside.

According to police, a black male wearing a red ball cap, a red shirt, and dark jeans entered the vehicle and drove off with the children still inside.

Shortly after, at about 3:25 a.m. the 7 year-old was dropped off in the area of NW 6th Avenue and 58th Street where she was safely recovered and uninjured, police said.

A “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) was transmitted county wide, an Amber Alert was initiated, and a grid search was conducted.

At 10:54 a.m., Miami-Dade Police received a call regarding an unattended motor vehicle with a child inside.

MDPD responded and located the vehicle at NW 7th Avenue and 84th Street. Williams was located inside the vehicle and in good health. He and the 7 year-old child were then reunited with their mother.

Police have not released any more information on the suspect's motives, and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone with information of this incident is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370 or send an anonymous tip to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.