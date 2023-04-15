Police Locate Missing 3-Year-Old Miami Boy After Issuing Amber Alert

Police have located a 3-year-old boy that had been missing in Miami since about 3 a.m. Saturday, police said.

UPDATE: We have located 3 year-old Oliver Williams in good health. Thank you to all who assisted in his search. MV https://t.co/RrFJWd7KR4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 15, 2023

According to Miami police, the boy was found in good health.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Oliver Williams had last been seen in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in Miami and was wearing a green and yellow shirt with a fake brown belt that reads Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with black and green shorts, multi-colored Crocs and his hair in cornrows.

The child was likely in the company of an unknown Black male who was last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt, police said.