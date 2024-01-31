Police look to identify man who exposed himself to minor at Homestead Dollar Tree

Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to a minor at a Dollar Tree in Homestead months back.

The incident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2023, at the store located at 2552 NE 10th Court.

Homestead Police released surveillance images Wednesday of the suspect, who approached a juvenile and exposed his sexual organs.

The suspect went back to the store months later on Dec. 6 but ran away before officers arrived.

He's described as a white male with a medium build and clean-shaven. He stands around 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and is around 160-180 pounds. He possibly wears glasses and usually wears a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homestead Police at 305-224-5436.