Homestead

Police look to identify man who exposed himself to minor at Homestead Dollar Tree

Homestead Police released surveillance images Wednesday of the suspect

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to a minor at a Dollar Tree in Homestead months back.

The incident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2023, at the store located at 2552 NE 10th Court.

Homestead Police released surveillance images Wednesday of the suspect, who approached a juvenile and exposed his sexual organs.

The suspect went back to the store months later on Dec. 6 but ran away before officers arrived.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He's described as a white male with a medium build and clean-shaven. He stands around 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and is around 160-180 pounds. He possibly wears glasses and usually wears a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homestead Police at 305-224-5436.

This article tagged under:

Homestead
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us