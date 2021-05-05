Police Look to Identify Shooter Who Killed Mother in Naranja

Police have released an image of the person they say shot and killed a 24-year-old mother and injured her young daughter earlier this week in Naranja.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. Monday at the Coral Bay Cove Apartments, located along South Dixie Highway and SW 258th Street.

🚨Help us identify and/or locate this individual regarding a homicide that occurred on Monday, May 3, 2021, in the area of SW 258 Street & South Dixie Highway. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/EgKxG1nSCE — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 5, 2021

Lashonte Jones was carrying her daughter outside the apartment complex when someone walked up and shot at them. Jones was killed, and her 3-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

"It's been an amazing, amazing amount of trauma," said Jones' cousin, Pastor Xavier Jones. "Crazy tears and cannot believe the amount of pain."

Family members do not recognize the man in the picture but say they have been fully cooperative with law enforcement.

The tragic murder has been especially tough for Jones' mother, her cousin says.

"We're just days away from Mother's Day, and as you can imagine, while people will be celebrating their moms, this mom is going to be celebrating this holiday without one of her kids," Pastor Xavier Jones said.

Anyone who can identify the person in the photo and/or has information on this homicide is asked to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-471-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.