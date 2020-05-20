Police Looking for Man Who Chased After Jogger in Hollywood

Police are looking for a man who they say tried to abduct a woman while she was jogging in Hollywood.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1400 Polk Street, the Hollywood Police Department said in a news release.

A man in a royal blue, four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy, called out to the woman and offered her a ride, police said. She ignored him and kept jogging, but the man followed her, parked his car and chased her.

The woman was able to outrun him and called the police.

The suspect is described as a white male between 35 to 40 years old. He is approximately 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds, with brown hair and was last seen wearing blue-green hospital scrubs. Police also released surveillance images of the vehicle they believe he was driving.

Anyone with information should call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).