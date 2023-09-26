Police looking for man who tried to abduct 2-year-old at Miami-Dade park

Police are searching for a man who they said tried to abduct a 2-year-old child from a park in Miami-Dade earlier this month.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. back on Sept. 15 at Southridge Park at 11250 Southwest 192nd Street.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim's mother was at the park when she noticed a man walk toward the playground area and sit down on a bench.

She said as she was walking toward her car with her son, she felt him being pulled away and when she turned around, she saw the man grabbing her son by the shoulder and pulling him away from her.

The woman confronted the man, who released the child before she was able to run to her car.

On Friday, September 15, 2023, between 12:00 and 12:15 p.m., an attempted abduction occurred at 11250 SW 192 Street (Southridge Park). The pictured subject approached a juvenile while he was walking away with his mom playing at the park, grabbed him, and attempted to leave with… pic.twitter.com/iOY2GGUSSg — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 26, 2023

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday that was made based on the mother's description of the man.

The man is described as being 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, 210-225 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.