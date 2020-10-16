Police Looking for Suspect Who Robbed 96-Year-Old Woman in Little Havana

Police are looking for the person who they say ran into a 96-year-old woman's Little Havana home and snatched a gold chain from her neck.

Detectives from City of Miami Police Department say the suspect got out of the passenger side of a maroon colored SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, at 10:20 a.m. Monday. She was seen by surveillance cameras walking across the street on NW 14th Street.

The suspect went inside the victim's home while she was eating in her kitchen. The victim had left the front door unlocked, police said.

Detectives say after the suspect searched the victim's home, she snatched a gold chain from the victim's neck before leaving.

The suspect is described by police as a white woman, about 40 years old, with medium-length black hair in a ponytail and wearing a light colored sweater, dark pants, white shoes and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about this home invasion robbery should call call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.