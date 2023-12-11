Miramar

Police looking to identify woman found in Miramar

The woman says her name is Maria, but police have not been able to confirm her identity or locate any family members.

Police are asking the public for help identifying a found woman in Miramar.

Officers responded to a police call about a disoriented woman who identified herself as Maria.

Police made contact with her near Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway.

Miramar police is asking anyone in the community who may have any information to contact 954-602-4000.

