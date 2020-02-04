Miami-Dade

Police Make an Arrest in Organized Scheme that Defrauded Elderly Victims

Aquiles Brito-Bigott

Police have arrested a man they say is part a large organized scheme that defrauded two elderly people out of out $35,000.

According to Miami-Dade police, both elderly victims received phone calls from someone saying a relative of the victim had been arrested for causing a serious crash. A second person would then call, claiming to be an attorney helping their relative avoid jail time.

Police say the "attorney" instructed the victims to take cash from their accounts and turn it over to a security messenger who would meet them outside their homes.

According to police, 37-year-old Aquiles Brito-Bigott posed as the messenger for both transactions.

Brito-Bigott faces defrauding charges as well as grand theft and theft from the elderly.

Authorities are now asking the public to help identify any other victims who may have been defrauded by Brito-Bigott and his accomplices.

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade policefraud
