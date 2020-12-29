Miami Beach

Police Make Arrest After Body Found Decomposing in Miami Beach Apartment

At around noon Saturday, authorities responded to calls of a possible death inside an apartment located at 659 Meridian Avenue

Officers arrested a man Tuesday after a woman's body was found in the "advanced stages of decomposition" inside a Miami Beach apartment this weekend.

Miami Beach Police homicide detectives arrested 31-year-old Edwin Chow and charged him with second degree murder in the case. Chow is due in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

At around noon Saturday, authorities responded to calls of a possible death inside an apartment located at 659 Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female inside.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a homicide, according to police.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity due to the decomposition, but say it could possibly be Chow's mother.

