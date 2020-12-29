Police Make Arrest After Body Found Decomposing in Miami Beach Apartment

Officers arrested a man Tuesday after a woman's body was found in the "advanced stages of decomposition" inside a Miami Beach apartment this weekend.

Miami Beach Police homicide detectives arrested 31-year-old Edwin Chow and charged him with second degree murder in the case. Chow is due in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

At around noon Saturday, authorities responded to calls of a possible death inside an apartment located at 659 Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female inside.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a homicide, according to police.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity due to the decomposition, but say it could possibly be Chow's mother.