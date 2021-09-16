Police Make Arrest in Fatal Shooting of Man in Richmond Heights

Police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed his coworker in a Richmond Heights neighborhood.

Ricky Willis, 34, of Miami, was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting and faces a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade police said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The arrest report says the victim and Willis were having an argument via text message, and then Willis drove to the victim's house with a gun.

Willis shot the victim, who was later identified by family members as 32-year-old Jevon Arbery. Arbery collapsed on the ground, and then Willis stood over him and shot him again, police said. He then got into his car and drove away.

Arbery was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

It's unclear what the dispute was about.

"Really nice guy. Very innocent. doesn't bother anyone, a very hard worker," Coene Jackson, Arbery's aunt, said about her nephew. "Very introverted. Didn't like to hang out."

Willis is a convicted felon and faces an additional charge of possessing a gun, police said.

Family members identified a man who was shot and killed by a coworker in Richmond Heights. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports