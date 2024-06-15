Police name man killed in Fort Lauderdale apparent drive-by shooting that left 4 others hurt

Police have named the man killed in an apparent drive-by shooting that left another four people hurt in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. They also found the suspect vehicle involved.

Michael McKinney, 33, was shot to death in the 2300 block of Northwest 8th Street at around 7:10 p.m., according to Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Authorities said they found him and four other victims suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene. McKinney was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

One victim remained in critical condition as of Friday night, Fort Lauderdale police said. The other three are stable and expected to survive.

People in the Franklin Park community say they didn't hear anything but the sound of gunshots Friday night.

“About 40 shots, I heard about 40 shots,” one woman said.

One woman didn't want to go on camera, but she says she knows the five men who were shot.

"It is hurtful, because it's people that you know,” she said. “We get tired of crying, they don't have to be family to love a person, it's sad.”

She says she was feet away from them when she heard the gunshots and saw people running.

“I jumped up and ran that way, what the hell I was supposed to stay right here, I don't know where I was going, but I was getting the hell out of here,” she said.

The woman says she's lived in the community 18 years and the crime has gotten worse. While she's not shocked, she wants something to change.

“Let's all get along,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale police have indicated that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They said they identified and located a suspect vehicle Friday night, but did not provide a potential motive or suspect information.

Authorities are requesting the public's cooperation to obtain more details about the incident and the identities of the suspects involved.

"Anyone with information about this shooting or who can identify those responsible should contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately," said FLPD spokesperson Ali Adamson.