Authorities offer $10K reward for man who allegedly killed stepdad in Plantation

Police are searching for the man allegedly responsible for shooting and killing his mother's husband in Plantation over the weekend.

The suspect, 27-year-old Haile Selassie Richards, is believed to have fatally shot his stepfather, 57-year-old Clayous Peart, inside a home on Northwest 70th Avenue and W. Sunrise Boulevard on Nov. 30, Plantation Police said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office The suspect, 27-year-old Haile Selassie Richards (pictured)

"Richards fled the scene with his mother’s vehicle, and crashed the car in the 6500 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard, where he subsequently fled on foot," police said in a news release.

Though authorities set up multiple police perimeters and used K-9s and a helicopter to search for Richards, they could not find him and he remains on the loose.

Richards is described as a Black man of Jamaican descent who is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 120 pounds, with a large R.I.P. cross tattoo on his right shoulder.

Family Photo Clayous Peart

He is wanted for murder in the first degree, with additional charges pending.

Richards' mother, who was married to Peart, was present at the time of the shooting, police said.

Peart’s son told NBC6 that Peart and his wife were married for more than 20 years. He describes his father as a family man.

Family of Clayous Peart Clayous Peart, known as Paul, was killed on

Neighbors of the Apple Creek community told NBC6 that officers were in their yards searching for Richards after the shooting.

"I went outside. 'Can I help you?' [The officer] says, 'Get back inside, there's somebody we're looking for,'" the president of the homeowner's association said.

He described the victim as "an outstanding person, very friendly."

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local authorities and Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Tipsters will remain anonymous, and are eligible for a cash reward up to $10,000 if information leads to an arrest.