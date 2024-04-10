Police officer hospitalized after being shot at gun range in southwest Miami-Dade

A police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot at an outdoor gun range in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Homestead Training Center on Southwest 304th Street near Southwest 117th Avenue.

It's believed the officer is a member of the Pinecrest Police Department.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers at the scene and a portion of the range closed off with yellow crime scene tape.

The officer was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. They were reportedly shot in the arm and were expected to survive.

No other information was immediately known.

