A police officer died early Tuesday morning after a car crash that took place near downtown Tampa.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the crash took place along I-275 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sligh Avenue,

Tampa Police Department officials confirmed an officer died in the crash but did not release their identity or additional details at this time.

A police motorcade escorted the officer’s body from the scene to the Medical Examiner’s office in Tampa.