Hollywood Police Officer Shot and Killed During Altercation With Suspect

What to Know A Hollywood Police officer was shot and killed during an altercation with a suspect late Sunday night, officials said

The officer was identified as 28-year-old Yandy Chirino, a member of the department since 2017

The suspect, 18-year-old Jason Banegas, has an extensive arrest history and is expected to face first-degree murder and other charges, officials said

A police officer was shot and killed during an altercation with a suspect in a Hollywood neighborhood late Sunday night, in what the city's police chief called "one of the darkest moments in our department's history."

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officers had responded to calls of a suspicious incident around 10:30 p.m. near the 4100 block of N. Hills Drive when there was some sort of altercation with the suspect, Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

The officer was shot and rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as 28-year-old Yandy Chirino, a member of the department since 2017.

NBC 6

"Last night, Officer Chirino left the safety of his home, came to work to protect his community, and tragically will not be going home to his loved ones this morning," Hollywood Police Chief Chris O'Brien said at a news conference Monday morning. "Officer Chirino gave his life honorably and without hesitation protecting those in our community."

O'Brien said other officers were able to take a suspect into custody, and recovered a firearm at the scene.

The suspect, 18-year-old Jason Banegas, has an extensive arrest history and is expected to face first-degree murder, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, battery on a law enforcement officer and other charges, O'Brien said.

O'Brien said Chirino had been recognized multiple times for his outstanding work effort, had received five supervisor's recommendations, and had been named Officer of the Month in June 2020.

"He was a great officer and will leave a lasting impact on our community," O'Brien said. "Today, Officer Chirino will always be remembered for his selfless actions and his sacrifice to our community."

There was a massive police presence at the scene late Sunday and into Monday. Officers from Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale and other cities in Broward County had responded to the scene for assistance.

Mayor Josh Levy spoke after a press conference announced the death of Yandy Chirino.

"I would like to thank our surrounding agencies who stepped in without hesitation in one of the darkest moments in our department's history," O'Brien said.

Footage showed officers with guns drawn and K-9's searching the normally quiet neighborhood. Crime scene tape was closing off the area throughout the morning.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Flags were lowered to half-staff outside the Hollywood Police Department Monday as the community mourned the loss of Chirino.

"This is indeed a sad day for our entire community and in particular for our Hollywood Police Department family," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates