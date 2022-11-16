Police Officer, Vehicle Reportedly Struck by Paintballs in Northeast Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an early morning incident in northeast Miami-Dade where a police officer and her police vehicle were both reportedly struck by paintballs.

Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northeast 167th Street and 6th Avenue after a person was hit by a vehicle when another car opened fire with a paintball gun.

A female sergeant and her car were struck. Officials did not say if any injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a white convertible vehicle, possibly a Jaguar, as the car involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.