Police Officer, Vehicle Struck by Paintballs in NE Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a police officer and her police vehicle were both struck by paintballs in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene near Northeast 167th Street and 6th Avenue of a car crash when another car opened fire with a paintball gun.

A female sergeant and her car were struck. The officer was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.