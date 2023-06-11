Police officers rescue elderly man as car nearly rolls over him on Florida canal bank

Two police officers are being labeled as heroes after they rescued an elderly man from a canal bank in Port St. Lucie as his car was about to roll over him.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident happened late Friday night in an area off SE Becker Road just east of the Florida's Turnpike. Officers found the 87-year-old man on the canal bank after his phone gave them a general area where he was.

"He was telling his daughter that he was in the water somewhere," K9 Officer Cory Krecic told the station.

A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office helicopter helped the officers spot the tilting car. Krecic and Officer Carson Perkins raced to pull the man up and away from the vehicle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“He was sitting, actually, right underneath it and it was moving a little bit, so even the air unit was able to see that it looked like it was going to roll," Krecic said. "So we quickly jumped down there."

Perkins said the man was "cooperative" but disoriented. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

"It was nice to get him out and able to get him to safety, get him to fire-rescue," Krecic said. "He actually had a smile on his face when he was away from everything."