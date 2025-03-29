Miami Springs

Police pull man from canal following brief pursuit in Miami Springs

Miami Springs Police Chief Mathew Castillo said officers confronted the man after he was acting erratically near North Royal Poinciana and Crane Avenue.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was pulled from a canal in Miami Springs Saturday after a brief pursuit.

According to police, the man then threw a rock at the patrol car window and took off.

When the officer followed, the man jumped into a canal.

Police pursued him with a helicopter for hours and were finally able to convince him to come back to shore.

Police said the man was armed with some type of weapon and they used a K-9 to finally get him into custody.

It's unclear if he's been charged.

