Miami-Dade-to-Broward Police Pursuit Apparently Ends at Tri-Rail Parking Garage

By Brian Hamacher

A police pursuit that went from Miami-Dade to Broward appeared to have ended at a parking garage Wednesday afternoon.

The chase is believed to have started in Miami-Dade and footage showed a white sedan speeding north on Interstate 95, weaving in and out of traffic as it made its way into Broward.

The car exited the highway at Griffin Road and drove to a parking garage at a Tri-Rail station as officers locked down the area.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

