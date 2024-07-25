Police recover 2 vehicles involved in fatal shooting of 3-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police continues their investigation into the shooting that left a 3-year-old dead while attending a birthday party.

Rylo Yancy was attending another child's birthday party at the park when the drive-by shooting unfolded. The boy was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

Police say they have located and recovered both vehicles involved in the shooting, a 2024 red Mercedes-Benz C 300 and a 2017 black Mercedes-Benz C 300.

911 calls reveal the horror after a 3-year-old boy was shot at a birthday party in a Fort Lauderdale park. NBC6's Chris Hush reports

Family members remembered the toddler as wise beyond his years and said he enjoyed being an usher at church.

"Rylo is about the youngest one in our family. Rylo is just a little sweetheart, he's a little usher, he's always trying to help and I didn't know it was going to be my last time Sunday kissing Rylo, I didn't know this," aunt Beverly Isaac said.

A new $10,000 Crime Stoppers reward was announced Wednesday in Yancy's killing, and the family said they need help from the public.

Broward Crime Stoppers Rylo Yancy

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Police Chief Bill Schultz spoke earlier Wednesday about the shooting of Yancy and other recent gun violence in the city that detectives are working to solve.